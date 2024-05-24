At memorial service, DFW family promises accountability

Family and friends said Anthony Ray Johnson, Jr., was a serious man, but was always wearing a big smile.

They said he was a loving brother who often wrote letters to his big sister, and his nephew-- even as he battled schizophrenia.

"One day, you're going to make everyone in your family very proud and honored to be related to you," Johnson had written in one letter to his nephew for his sixth birthday. "I know I haven't been the greatest role model, but your Uncle AJ has been growing exponentially day by day, because he has a nephew to teach and inspire."

Janell Johnson read the letter at her little brother's funeral and memorial service on Friday.

It was only about a week ago that the family had watched the moments leading up to Johnson's death.

Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn said detention officers were trying to do a routine cell check when Johnson lunged at one of them. A confrontation ensued, and video shows one officer pinning Johnson down, then another, pinning Johnson down.

Shortly after the second officer starts kneeling on Johnson, Johnson can be heard saying, "I can't breathe." The officer remains kneeling for about another minute and a half.

Waybourn said Johnson was unresponsive and was moved downstairs to a medical area where attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.

The 31-year-old Marine died on April 21.

The day he released the video, Sheriff Waybourn said he fired Officer Rafael Moreno for using a technique that he wasn't trained to do, nor is part of the county's training.

Waybourn also fired Lt. Joe Garcia, saying he was there and in charge during the incident, and allowed it to happen.

On Thursday, the eve of Johnson's funeral, Waybourn reinstated the two jailers on administrative leave, saying he may not have followed proper guidelines, according to the District Attorney's Office.

“To me, it’s another bad eye on Tarrant County," said Daryl Washington, the Johnson family attorney. “We just think right now it’s a technicality and these jailers are going to likely be terminated within the next week.”

But he said the family is demanding more, including that there be criminal prosecution of everyone involved in Johnson's incident, and that the full video be released to the public.

“What the public has not seen would bring tears to everyone’s eye. The way they treated him, the way they handled him, it was just totally uncalled for. Which is why we’ve said all along, there should be more than two jailers who were terminated. There should also be medical professionals who should also be terminated," Washington said.

The family also wants a new policy in Johnson's name that requires law enforcement to allow a victim's family to see their incident video within 48 hours of their loved one's death, and release it to the public within 72 hours.

"We are tired of hearing the excuse that, 'There’s an investigation pending, so we can’t release this.' Look, if you can pick a jury in Donald Trump's trial, or if you can pick a jury in Botham Jean, these cases have international attention, and you still were able to pick a jury," Washington said. “It’s just an excuse, you need to release that video.”

Craig Jennings, Johnson's half-brother, came in from California for the funeral.

“It’s just very traumatic and just, like a nightmare, I guess you could say," he said.

He said the mental health and criminal justice systems failed his little brother.

“I’m going to be involved until we get justice—no, until we get accountability, because justice is not going to be served, my brother is not going to be returned," Jennings said.

Jennings said Johnson was his best friend, even though recent years became tough with his mental illness.

“It was really hard the last few years because he wasn’t always himself. So, there were some conversations that weren’t the best. But he’s always my little brother and I love him to death," Jennings said.

He said he knew his brother was trying to get help: The family and Waybourn said he had tried to check into a mental health facility just hours before his arrest, but was turned away.

As the family said their goodbyes to Johnson on Friday, they also promised that his death wouldn't be in vain.

“Grieving has been almost an inconvenience at this point," Jennings said. "So, knowing that it’s going to take a lot of strength for a lot of time to deal with this, to get to where we need to be, we’re just trying to stay focused on the prize. One hour at a time, one day at a time, to try to get some accountability for my brother, so his death wasn’t in vain.”

“I want everybody to know, I will fight ‘til my last breath for not just him, but for everybody that’s going through what he went through because it’s not fair," said Janell.