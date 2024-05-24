Dallas ISD art teacher inspired to teach next generation of young women

Michael Linsangan's classroom at Dallas ISD's Young Women's STEAM Academy at Balch Springs looks like an art gallery. The walls, floor, and even the ceiling tiles are covered in his students' artwork.

"Mine is on the ceiling over there," 6th grader Brissa Mejia said pointing across the room to her tile painting. "It's like a Micky and Minnie Mouse kissing."

"Since I was in about middle school, their age, I kinda got into drawing as my passion," Linsangan said. "I liked to do it."

Linsangan, known to his students as 'Mr. L', was his students' age when his mother moved the family from the Philippines for better opportunities.

"She definitely is the backbone of why I'm here now and teaching, especially in a female school," Linsangan said. "This is what I want to do."

Linsangan started teaching at the school more than a decade ago before it was an all-girls school.

"He's a really good artist and he's really patient," 6th grader Olivia Martinez said. "Like REALLY patient!"

Linsangan's philosophy is every student in his classroom is an artist. "When you create something from nothing, you're an artist," he said.

"I would call myself kind of an artist," Mejia said. "Because I'm getting better each time."

"It gets me kind of excited because your painting can turn out good. It can look good," Mia Balderas said. "And you can show it off."

"It reminds me of what my mom always wanted me to do, basically, is try to, you know, always help others," Linsangan said. "That makes me smile. It's like I'm doing something right."