Arlington nun accused of violating vow of chastity with priest is reinstated by Vatican

The nuns refused to allow a representative of the Vatican from entering their monastery this week

By Sarah Bahari | The Dallas Morning News

The Vatican this week reinstated a Texas nun accused of violating her vow of chastity with a priest.

Fort Worth Bishop Michael Olson announced last year he was dismissing the Rev. Mother Teresa Agnes Gerlach, the head nun at a secluded Arlington monastery, amid a bitter dispute between the two.

In a series of decrees this week, the Vatican said that while it upheld Olson’s decision to investigate the nun, it did not find enough evidence to dismiss her. The Vatican said Gerlach did not use “force or violence,” nor did she have authority over the North Carolina priest, Philip Johnson.

Gerlach is reinstated as a nun, not as the head of the monastery.

The fight between the two sides shows no sign of abating, however. Click here to read more on this report from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

