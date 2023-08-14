Farmers Branch moves to a four-day workweek

As employers continue to look for ways to attract and retain top workers, the four-day workweek is becoming a popular option to make jobs more appealing.

In Farmers Branch, that's part of the reason why the city council approved a new four-day workweek for city employees. It means they'll get three days off.

"People love it, we’re getting better productivity out of folks, and they get to have that extra day off," said Terry Lynne, mayor of Farmers Branch.

He said the city tested out the schedule over the last few months in different departments and on Monday it became official.

"We have a lot of happy employees which is the goal, we want them to be happy and we want our residents to be happy also," said Lynne. "It's actually an enhancement to our services to residents because city hall will be open longer and residents really shouldn’t see any change."

City employees will now work ten-hour days four days a week. Lynne said schedules have been staggered so all shifts are covered Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

"Farmer’s Branch is a very innovative city, so we’re trying something new it's unique and I think that’s what helps position us as a great place to live, because not only do we take great care of our residents, we’re also taking care of employees and it’s made it a great place for folks to come and work," said Lynne.

It's no secret that since the pandemic, the workforce has shifted to either being accustomed to working from home or wanting more time off with family.

"People want to spend more time with their families, they want more time off, so we’re able to do the structural work environment that gives them that whole day off," said Lynne.

Brittney Avila, a code enforcement inspector for Farmers Branch said she welcomes the change.

“I’m excited to finally have a day off. I was like, I’m excited one day off at least because I work two jobs so for me to have a city that cares enough to give me a day off and give me the time with my family, my friends, be myself on my own days, its such a big plus. I’ve never been happier here. Moving to this city was the best opportunity that I did for myself," said Avila.

She's worked with the city for about a year and said a lot of her routine is spent driving around enforcing city ordinances and educating residents.

Avila said she prefers to speak to people in person, but in the prior schedule, she would miss homeowners due to them being at work.

"I actually come across people at their prosperities, I can talk face-to-face. They can learn, 'Hey this is Brittney, I'm your officer I'm going to be the inspector here if you have questions or concerns, I'm available to meet you after 5 p.m. at the property and people don't have to miss work," she described.

When it comes to police officers and firefighters, Lynne said the new schedule does not apply to those positions since they operate off of their own emergency schedule.

The cities of Keller and Rowlett also follow a four-day workweek.