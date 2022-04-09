Family of North Texas Man Fatally Stabbed in Miami Demands Justice

The family of a man from North Texas is demanding justice for his murder last weekend in Miami.

So far, no one has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of 27-year-old Christian Toby Obumseli.

"Devastation doesn't quite describe what my family's experiencing now,” said Obumseli’s cousin Karen Egbuna.

Obumseli was found stabbed Sunday after what Miami police say was a domestic dispute in a high rise condo friends say he shared with his girlfriend.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

He later died at a hospital.

Police say his girlfriend initially reported the incident.

Obumseli's family disputes any claim the murder was an act of self-defense.

"This is one of the youngest in the family, he is loved, he is kind, he is caring, soft-spoken, the idea that this is somehow warranted, is unthinkable," Egbuna said.

A woman, police say, was detained at the scene and taken to a mental institution. Her name hasn't been confirmed.

The Obumseli family attorney says he expects charges to be filed soon.

“At this point, all they're looking for is justice. We know the suspect that was involved in this incident has not been arrested,” said attorney Larry Handfield.

Friends say Obumseli and his girlfriend moved to Miami from Austin, where they met.

He grew up in North Texas and graduated from Plano East Senior High School where his brother says he was captain of the football team.

"My brother was so caring, my inspiration, an inspiration to others," brother Jeffrey Obumseli said.

Obumseli would've celebrated his 28th birthday next week.