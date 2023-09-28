Family, friends remember SMU student killed by alleged drunk driver

Family and friends remembered a Southern Methodist University student who was killed by an alleged drunk driver over the weekend.



Honor Wallace, 19, was a sophomore majoring in Spanish and English. She moved to Dallas from Michigan, where she grew up.



Thursday night, dozens gathered for a candlelight vigil outside University Liggett School in Grosse Pointe, Michigan, where Wallace graduated in 2022.



Her father, David Wallace, says his daughter was a person of great faith.



“This week, I lost an angel here on earth but gained another on in heaven,” said David Wallace.



Dallas police say Honor Wallace was driving east on Monticello Avenue at the North Central Expressway service road about 4:20 p.m. on Sunday afternoon when another driver ran a red light and hit her Volkswagen Jetta.

A passenger in her car suffered a broken collarbone.

Wallace was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police say the suspect, Lynlee Pollis, 27, had glassy eyes, slurred speech, and smelled like alcohol.

They say she admitted to drinking a margarita with tequila shots infused at a restaurant less than two miles away from the crash.



Pollis is charged with intoxication, manslaughter, and intoxication assault.

In a statement, Dr. KCMmeje, Vice President for Student Affairs, said in part, "The tragic death of Honor Wallace deeply saddens the SMU community. Honor was a valued member of our community, and we offer our heartfelt condolences and support to all who are affected by this loss.”

Her father says he wants his daughter remembered for how she lived.

“It was definitely a life that was far too short, but I can tell you that it was def a life well, well, well lived,” he said.

