Dallas Police: Suspected DUI driver runs red light, kills SMU student in car crash

A Dallas woman suspected of driving under the influence faces charges after police say she ran a red light and hit another car, killing a sophomore Southern Methodist University student and injuring a passenger earlier this week.

According to the Dallas Police Department, 27-year-old Lynlee Pollis is charged with intoxication assault with a vehicle and intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle in the death of 19-year-old Honor Elizabeth Wallace of Grosse Pointe, Michigan.

The fatal crash happened on Sunday, Sept. 24, around 4:20 p.m. near the exit of Monticello Avenue and State Highway 75.

Dallas Police say Wallace and a female passenger were traveling eastbound on Monticello Ave. with a green signal light at the northbound N. Central Expressway service road when Pollis, who was driving northbound on the same service road, ran the red-light signal and crashed into the victims.

Wallace, Pollis, and the other victim were all taken to a local hospital. Wallace later died from her injuries, and the passenger is still in stable condition, according to police.

Pollis only suffered minor injuries and was taken into custody.

SMU released a statement Tuesday, sharing their condolences and confirming that Wallace was a student of the institution.

Dear SMU Faculty & Staff:

With deep sadness, I am writing to share news of the death of SMU student Honor Elizabeth Wallace, who passed away on Sunday, September 24, 2023. Honor, 19, had just begun her sophomore year at SMU this Fall. She was from Grosse Pointe, MI, pursuing degrees in Spanish and English.

Staff members in Students Affairs are making every effort to identify those who were close to Honor to offer care and support. We ask for your compassion and understanding during this time as there may be students or others who need assistance and flexibility in your classes as they learn of and process this news.

Strength and support are found in community, and the SMU community stands ready to support you. Please keep Honor’s family and friends in your thoughts during this difficult time. -- Southern Methodist University

The university provided resources for students who might be in need of support following Wallace's tragic death.

· Office of the Dean of Students, 214-768-4564

· Counseling Services, 214-768-2277

· Office of the Chaplain, 214-768-4502

· Residence Life and Student Housing, 214-768-2407

· For emergency help, please call the SMU Police at 214-768-3333

If you or another faculty or staff member in your office or department needs support or resources, the SMU Employee Assistance Program, through the Human Resources Department, is available 24 hours a day. The phone number to call is 877-704-5696.