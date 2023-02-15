Family, Friends Grieve Slain Pawn Shop Owner; Robbery Suspects at Large

Police are searching for three capital murder suspects in the shooting death of a longtime Lewisville pawn shop owner.

Customers have been stopping by Lewisville Pawn Inc. along South Mill Street, placing flowers and stuffed animals in front of the store while offering condolences to the victim’s family.

The owner of the pawn shop, 54-year-old Daniel White, was killed Tuesday when he was shot during a robbery inside his store.

The store had just opened for business just after 9 a.m. when police say three men wearing black hoodies and blue jeans went inside and confronted White. At some point during the robbery White was shot and the three men left without taking any money or merchandise, according to White's family.

“They were going to rob him and he held his ground. He told them, 'No, you’re not going to get nothing,'” said White’s father-in-law Joe Gonzales. “This was his livelihood since 16 years old, he was in this building. First with his father and then when his father passed away, he inherited it but it was his passion six days a week.”

White Family Daniel White, right.

One man took out a gun and fired it at White, piercing his lung. White died at the hospital.

“I don’t understand their mentality,” said Gonzales. “They should have. There was no need for them to do that. They didn’t take nothing.”

The trio reportedly left in a red, late model Ford Escape SUV heading south toward Interstate 35E.

The victim’s family is pleading for help in finding the killers.

“This is a senseless, heart-crushing crime that has devastated all of us,” said sister-in-law Misha Gonzales.

White leaves behind his wife Yolanda, who was his high school sweetheart.

“Where one went, the other went. Never separated,” said her father.

They want the public to remember White as a man who respected his clients and tried to help them.

“He said: As long as you come talk to me, I’ll give you an extra week or two,” said Gonzales. “No other pawn shop does that. That was one of his traits. He was out to help people in their times of need.”

NBC 5 News Joe Gonzales talks about his son-in-law Daniel White, who was killed in a pawn shop robbery on Feb. 14, 2023.

Gonzales held up a card sitting on the shop’s table addressed to White from his mother.

“His mother just sent him a birthday card,” he said.

White was one week shy of his 55th birthday.

To his killers, this father-in-law said this: “I hope their conscience bothers them. But that’s OK. The guy upstairs, He’s going to take care of you.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral costs. To help, click here.

If anyone has any information on the three men wanted in White's murder they are asked to call the Lewisville Police Department Tip Line at 972-219-8477. Information also can be submitted anonymously by texting “TipLPD” to 847411, or can be submitted to Denton County Crime Stoppers on dentoncountycrimestoppers.com, and through its “P3 Tips” mobile phone app.