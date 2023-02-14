Trio Wanted After Lewisville Pawn Shop Owner Killed During Robbery

Lewisville Police are looking for three people they say shot and killed a pawn shop owner during an armed robbery Tuesday morning.

According to police, three men walked into the Lewisville Pawn Shop at 962 Mill Street at about 9:30 a.m. and attempted to rob the owner.

During the robbery, police said the store owner was shot in the chest. The men then left the shop and headed south on Mill Street toward Interstate 35E.

The store owner was taken to Medical City Lewisville hospital where he died a short time later. His name has not yet been released.

Police described the three men as Black, wearing black hoodies and blue jeans. The three men were driving a red Ford Escape SUV. Police did not say if video surveillance was recorded inside the shop, but said they were working on getting a better description of the three men and the getaway vehicle.

Lewisville Police said all three men are facing a charge of capital murder because the shooting took place during the commission of another felony, armed robbery. Police did not say if anything was taken in the robbery.

Anyone with information about the three men is asked to call the Lewisville Police Department Tip Line at 972-219-8477. Information also can be submitted anonymously by texting “TipLPD” to 847411 or can be submitted to Denton County Crime Stoppers on dentoncountycrimestoppers.com, and through its “P3 Tips” mobile phone app.