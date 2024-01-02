Faith-based nonprofit ‘Above the Clouds' offers free classes in performing arts

The ballet bar is where discipline and creativity meet, but dance class is a luxury many can't afford.

"Because you know ballet is very expensive," Above the Clouds Director Tina Washington said. "Dance classes are expensive."

Above the Clouds is a faith-based nonprofit that offers free ballet, hip-hop, theater, and vocal classes to students who might otherwise be unable to afford the class.

'We don't want them to think it's only for those with a lot of money and for one race," Washington explained. "They get to learn what they want to learn and not worry about the cost."

Above the Clouds has 65 students between the ages of 5 and 17 taking classes at their location at the William M. McDonald YMCA in Fort Worth.

"We realize that art opens up the children's personalities," Washington said. "It gives them a chance to see who they are."

Last year, Above the Clouds held its first recital, allowing students to showcase what they've learned and build their confidence.

"It just warms my heart because I know what it's like to not be able to take dance because I couldn't afford it as a young person," Washington said. "And so when I see that someone else can, and I can be a part of that happening, it just does everything for me!"