Explosion and Fire Rocks Structure Under Construction in Arlington's Viridian Community

An early morning explosion destroyed at least one townhome under construction in Arlington.
The Arlington Fire Department was called out to reports of an "explosion/fire" near the 4100 block of Viridian Village Drive just before 3 a.m. Saturday.
Photos on social media showed flames and rubble between buildings. Debris littered the road and area in front of a nearby apartment building.
The fire department says a fire was located in a structure under construction and was put out. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but the Arlington Fire Department said multiple agencies and departments are investigating.
No word on injuries or the extent of the damage.