Escaped inmate from Alabama arrested near Buc-ee's in North Texas

An escaped inmate from Marion County, Alabama, is back in custody after police in Melissa arrested him and an accomplice after they were found in the parking lot of a Buc-ee's.

Police said they were notified at about 1:47 p.m. Sunday that an escaped inmate was possibly in the area.

Law enforcement said the person's car was identified using Flock camera technology in Anna, near Melissa. Flock cameras read license plates and use AI to analyze vehicles.

Officers found the car in the parking lot of Buc-ee's in Melissa. According to a statement, the vehicle exited the parking lot and traveled northbound on the frontage road, where officers pulled the driver over.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Melissa police said the escaped inmate surrendered without incident. Jail records show 25-year-old Pierson McKinnley Anthony is in the Collin County Jail and is being held for the Marion County, Alabama, Sheriff's Office.

The driver was also taken into custody once officers discovered there was an active felony warrant for helping in the inmate's escape.

"This successful apprehension highlights the importance of interagency communication and the dedication of our officers to keeping Melissa safe,” said Chief Erik Stokes in a statement. “This is an example of how effective FLOCK technology can be in the apprehension of wanted fugitives from across the country. The Melissa Police Department remains committed to utilizing technology and proactive policing to protect our community.”

The two individuals are in the Collin County Jail and are waiting for extradition to Alabama, according to Melissa Police.

The local NBC affiliate, WVTM, in Alabama, said Anthony walked off prison property at about 11:20 p.m. Saturday night. He's serving a 16-year sentence for an assault conviction.