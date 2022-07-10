ERCOT Asking Texans to Conserve Power on Monday

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is issuing a Conservation Appeal, asking Texans and Texas businesses to voluntarily conserve electricity, Monday, July 11 between 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

ERCOT also issued a Watch for a projected reserve capacity shortage from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

At this time, no system-wide outages are expected according to ERCOT.

According to ERCOT, factors driving the need for this important action by customers:

Record high electric demand. The heat wave that has settled on Texas and much of the central United States is driving increased electric use. Other grid operators are operating under similar conservative operations programs as ERCOT due to the heatwave.

Low wind. While solar power is generally reaching near-full generation capacity, wind generation is currently generating significantly less than what it historically generated in this time period. Current projections show wind generation coming in less than 10 % of its capacity.

Conservation notifications are issued when projected reserves may fall below 2300 MW for 30 minutes or more, according to ERCOT.