education

Education Program Teaching Climate Science and Community Activism

iUrban Teen education program expanded into Dallas this week with its iMap program

By Noelle Walker

NBCDFW.com

A map can do more than give directions. A map can direct you to where there is a problem. That's the idea behind iUrban Teen's iMap program, launched in Dallas this week.

"So we're studying climate change and mapping how climate change is affecting certain populations in the Dallas area," iUrban Teen Lead Instructor of iMap Programs David Percy said. "So what we're mapping is social justice and environmental justice."

Using satellite data, students map the heat index to see how hotter areas correlate with lower-income neighborhoods.

"The heat index is predicted to actually affect those lower income populations quite a bit more than the more affluent populations," Percy said. "It's important for all the students to understand how climate change is going to impact them directly and the people that they care about."

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

iUrban Teen's mission is to expose students in underserved communities to career possibilities through STEAM education.

"It's interesting just to kind of see their eyes light up when they're like, oh, and start asking questions," iUrban Teen Executive Board Member Karah Archie said. "So they can see there's so much more beyond sometimes what we see in our local communities, and the possibilities are endless."

iUrban Teen classes are free.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Mesquite Police 36 mins ago

Daughter of Slain Mesquite Police Officer Offers Forgiveness to Father's Killer

Hispanic Heritage Month 41 mins ago

Mexican Restaurant Celebrates 104 Years as Hispanic Heritage Month Kicks Off

The organization expanded into Dallas this week, with hopes of growing business partnerships to expose students to career possibilities.

This article tagged under:

educationclimate changestudentsstemTeachers
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us