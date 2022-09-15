Education Program Teaching Climate Science and Community Activism

A map can do more than give directions. A map can direct you to where there is a problem. That's the idea behind iUrban Teen's iMap program, launched in Dallas this week.

"So we're studying climate change and mapping how climate change is affecting certain populations in the Dallas area," iUrban Teen Lead Instructor of iMap Programs David Percy said. "So what we're mapping is social justice and environmental justice."

Using satellite data, students map the heat index to see how hotter areas correlate with lower-income neighborhoods.

"The heat index is predicted to actually affect those lower income populations quite a bit more than the more affluent populations," Percy said. "It's important for all the students to understand how climate change is going to impact them directly and the people that they care about."

iUrban Teen's mission is to expose students in underserved communities to career possibilities through STEAM education.

"It's interesting just to kind of see their eyes light up when they're like, oh, and start asking questions," iUrban Teen Executive Board Member Karah Archie said. "So they can see there's so much more beyond sometimes what we see in our local communities, and the possibilities are endless."

iUrban Teen classes are free.

The organization expanded into Dallas this week, with hopes of growing business partnerships to expose students to career possibilities.