East Dallas Residents Concerned After Camera Exposes Home Vandals

Neighbors in an East Dallas neighborhood say they're fed up and tired of not feeling safe where they live. Several residents say their home security videos show possibly two people who may be connected to the incidents.

"I know I was scared the first several nights to sleep there. Something needs to happen I mean we shouldn’t have to feel unsafe living in our homes," said Adean, a resident from the area.

She moved in two months ago and on her first day, was greeted with a threat.

"Upon moving in, there was a gentleman who seemed a little disheveled who basically yelled at me, ‘I’m going to kill you,' and I kind of just ignored him," explained Adean. "Shortly after that, one of the neighbors came over and told me to be careful, that he’s been causing a lot of issues in the neighborhoods for several years."

Several weeks later, she heard a loud noise at her front door and saw that someone threw a heavy boulder. When Adean reviewed her security video, she noticed it was the same person who yelled the threat at her.

Most recently the attacks became more violent.

“I was in my master bedroom, I heard pounding at my door I quickly looked at the video doorbell, at what I thought was a baseball bat, there was a gentleman just slamming at my front porch," she explained. "I called 911 and told them someone was trying to break in, I knew who the person was because I saw it on the video. They told me to stay tight, the cops responded within a few minutes."

Still, that wasn't all. The next day she found even more damage to her home.

“I looked out into the alley and he cut all the wires into my house literally pulled the conduit out to the ally, then he threw over the fence the 2X4 and the Viviant Security sign that he stole the night before to let me know, send me a message. I came home from work that day, and had cut all my wires to my landscape lights in my front yard, stole several lights, smashed my side gate," explained Adean about the thousands of dollars worth of damage.

She went to social media and posted in the Next Door app about what happened and then other residents started to share their own stories and concerns of incidents that happened to them.

"My nanny was out with my son, he threatened to hurt her unless she went back into the house," detailed another homeowner who did not want to be identified.

She said there's a video of someone coming up to her door acting erratically in the middle of the night. People who live there said the attacks are becoming more aggressive with vandalism to property, break-ins, and assaults.

Many neighbors have an idea of who they believe is responsible for the incidents based on their own home security cameras. They believe it's possibly two men who live in the neighborhood.

The one neighbor who didn't want to be identified said they've lived in the neighborhood since 2013 and said the men have had a presence since then.

"It’s only recently it’s become clear that their mental state is perhaps deteriorating or they're on drugs, they’ve become more aggressive and more brazen in approaching people in the neighborhood," she said.

Wednesday afternoon Dallas Police said they are actively investigating, but no arrests have been made.

"I know our neighbors are very vigilant at calling the cops of these incidents," said Adean about a break-in that happened just this past Sunday. "So this obviously I think is on their radar, I think they know there’s some issue going on in our neighborhood, I just wish we could come up with a solution.”

Most recently on Wednesday afternoon, another possible run-in with one of the two people neighbors believe to be causing problems. NBC 5 was there when Dallas police arrived moments after the call.

“He walked by our yard and he threw a weekly pill bottle at us, my dog started barking, so he turned around and came back in our yard. I asked him not to, he came back in anyway," said neighbor Julia Cardali. “He had a book that he was pointing at the book, yelling and cursing. My neighbor came outside and scared him off, he ran away down the street."

She said she moved in three months ago, and this is not the first time she has seen the person.

“I’m scared to take my dog out now, I work from home a couple days a week," she said.

According to the Homeowners Association for Vickery Place, they have a safety meeting that happens every year, but this time they plan to focus on the recent incidents. Dallas Police said they plan to have a representative in attendance.

When reached out, Dallas Councilmember Paul Ridley's office had no comment at the time.

Neighbors continued to echo they were frustrated and very concerned about what could happen if nothing is done.

"The big fear of myself and many in the neighborhood is that someone is just going to get seriously hurt," said another neighbor who did not wish to be identified.

“We know that the police are trying really hard and also know that they’re working with limited resources," she said and hopes the next city budget will afford more officers.

In the meantime, neighbors continue to look over their shoulders.

"I am somebody who always takes safety to mind, I feel secure in my house, you know what I mean. I have protected myself and will continue to protect myself," said Adean. "I was a little uneasy sleeping the first few nights, but overall I do feel like I’ve built an extremely safe home and I would do whatever it takes to protect myself and my home."