Eagle Mountain-Saginaw Parent Wants Action After Racist, Threatening Messages Found at Two Schools

An Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD parent said she is hoping changes will be made after racist and threatening messages were found spray-painted at two school campuses in Fort Worth this week.

School district officials confirmed Monday that vandals spray-painted racist graffiti on the courtyard of Chisholm Trail High School and along with the walkway in front of Ed Willkie Middle School.

K’eisha Nelson said her son, a senior at Chisholm Trail High School, showed her the photos after school on Monday. Nelson told NBC 5, she’s been in touch with the school board.

NBC 5 News K'eisha Nelson talks with NBC 5 about racist messages spray painted on Chisholm Trail High School in Fort Worth.

“I let the board know I’m not backing up this time,” she said. “I just want everyone to be treated fairly. I think it starts from the top.”

Nelson’s older son graduated from Chisholm Trail High School in 2016. She said moving forward, she would like to see courses for students and staff aimed at cultural awareness in light of these recent incidents.

“Like we have to do on jobs, we have to do courses on accepting other cultures and learning about them so you be more accepting to them,” Nelson said. “It kind of diminishes the hate that’s in your heart for the people when you learn about them. It’s time they make that change and they do create that culture of acceptance for all people.”

EMS ISD declined an on-camera interview with NBC 5 on the incidents, but a district spokesperson shared a letter that was sent to parents. The letter from Dr. Winston McCowan, principal of Chisholm Trail High School, said EMS ISD police are investigating the two incidents and will be reviewing the cameras covering the areas tagged by the vandals.

Those found to be responsible will be arrested and face legal consequences, according to the school.

“Part of what makes our community great is our diversity. We will not tolerate anything that makes our campus uncomfortable for any child,” McCowan wrote.

Jake Kurz, director of communications for the Anti-Defamation League’s central division, said their office has been in touch with EMS ISD police.

The Anti-Defamation League is one of the oldest anti-hate organizations in the country.

“It’s something that we really want to pay attention to,” Kurz said. “We really just want to make sure that this is an incident where we’re able to make the corrections before it could possibly turn into something more serious.”

When incidents like the ones at EMS ISD occur, Kurz said they serve as a reminder of why everyone plays a role in the fight against hate.

“We should embrace people of all cultures and embrace the differences we bring. In all honesty, it makes us stronger,” he said.

Graffiti found on school property also included a message warning of coming to school on March 3, though a district spokesperson said police did not find the threat credible.

District officials are encouraging anyone with information to report it through the Let’s Talk button on their website, through Crime Stoppers, or by calling EMS ISD Police Dispatch at 817-847-2999.