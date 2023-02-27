Racist, Threatening Messages Spray Painted on Two EMS ISD Schools in Fort Worth

Police are investigating after a number of racist and threatening messages were spray painted on two Fort Worth schools in the Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD over the weekend.

According to the EMS ISD, custodial crews at Chisholm Trail High School were among the first to find the racist graffiti spray painted in the school's courtyard.

An NBC 5 viewer shared photos of the vandalism Monday morning that showed racial slurs and disparaging remarks scrawled on the ground and on a brick wall. At least one message was spray painted on a car.

The viewer said family members saw the messages when they arrived at school and said that they were both angry about the hurtful messages and afraid for their loved ones.

The district said the vandals also apparently targeted the walkway in front of Ed Willkie Middle School, which is just over a mile from Chisholm Trail High School, with similar racist messages.

In a letter to parents, the district said the vandalism was "disturbing" and included language that demeaned several ethnic groups. There was also a threat telling students to not come to school on Friday.

"Those found to be responsible will be arrested and face legal consequences," the district said. "While one message said not to come to school on March 3, there was not a specific threat of violence made and police found nothing to substantiate the statement."

The school district said district police are investigating and are reviewing cameras covering the areas tagged by the vandals.

"Part of what makes our community great is our diversity. We will not tolerate anything that makes our campus uncomfortable for any child," the district said in a letter to parents.

The school district said crews worked on Monday to remove the spray paint.

Officials asked that anyone with information about vandalism to please report it through the Let's Talk button on the high school's website, through Crime Stoppers, or by calling our EMS ISD Police dispatch at 817-847-2999. Tipsters can choose to remain anonymous.