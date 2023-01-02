A man was killed and another was critically injured in a street racing crash along Interstate 30 in Arlington Sunday afternoon. An uninjured driver was also arrested.

Arlington Police told NBC 5 Monday morning that two vehicles were apparently racing westbound along I-30 near Fielder Road at about 5:15 p.m. when one of the drivers lost control of his car and crashed into a creek.

Investigators said witnesses reported the driver of an Infiniti sedan was trying to pass the driver of an Audi on the shoulder when he went off the road, down an embankment and flipped over into a creek.

The driver of the Infinity, identified only as a 27-year-old man, was killed in the crash. His passenger, a 22-year-old man, was critically injured and was hospitalized.

Because the car was partially submerged, a dive team with the Arlington Fire Department assisted in reaching the men trapped in the car.

The driver of the Audi, identified by police as 23-year-old Vincent Ybarra, stopped near the crash and was arrested. Ybarra faces a charge of racing on a highway causing serious bodily injury/death.

The name of the man killed in the crash will be released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office once his family has been notified of his death.

Arlington Police said all westbound lanes of I-30 were closed while the crash was investigated and cleared Sunday afternoon. Police also issued a stern reminder that street racing is both illegal and creates a danger to everyone sharing the road.

"The Arlington Police Department wants to remind the public that street racing is not only incredibly dangerous, it's a serious crime that will not be tolerated," police said.

Street racing on a highway causing injury or death is a 2nd-degree felony punishable by two years to 20 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine. It's not yet clear if Ybarra has obtained an attorney.