police chase

WATCH: Driver in Stolen Ambulance Leads Police on Chase

Dallas police are following the driver of a stolen ambulance Monday afternoon.

Officials said the Dallas-Fire Rescue ambulance was stolen earlier in the day.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.
  • As of about 2:05 p.m., the driver was headed northbound on U.S. 75 toward Plano.
  • Just before 2:10 p.m. the driver left the highway and entered a residential neighborhood, driving through back alleys.
  • At about 2:11 p.m., the driver avoided several Dallas police officers, Dallas County sheriff's deputies and Texas State Troopers attempting to block the exit from the neighborhood.

Live video from the chase will appear in the player above.

This article tagged under:

police chaseDallasDallas Fire Rescue
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us