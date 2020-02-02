Dallas Fire Rescue

Ambulance Stolen From Dallas Fire Station, Police Say

The ambulance's last known location was in Lindale, Texas, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue

The last known location of an ambulance stolen Sunday from a Dallas fire station is in a town nearly 90 miles east of the city, fire officials say.

The ambulance was stolen from Fire Station 53 in Dallas' Eastwood Hills neighborhood, Dallas police said.

A Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesperson said the department was working to collect details surrounding the theft and said the last "known whereabouts" of the ambulance were in Lindale -- approximately 14 miles north of Tyler.

The official said Dallas Fire-Rescue was working with authorities along the ambulance's path to obtain more information.

This is a developing story, check back for more information.

