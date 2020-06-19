Driver Smashes Into Black-Owned Restaurant; Police Investigate Whether Racially Motivated

Rockwall police are investigating after a car smashed into a Black-owned business overnight.

While a motive is not yet known, the owner fears they may have been targeted.

From the moment the Rockwall community heard of the incident, people of all walks of life have been showing up, volunteering to help cleanup efforts and supporting the restaurant.

Their entrance may be broken and boarded up but Zora Renee Wesley’s dream will not be shattered.

“I just got to keep going,” she said. “I definitely was not going to close the business down today.”

Wesley’s restaurant of seven years, Z’s Catfish remained open Friday despite nearly being destroyed by a driver.

“My heart sank to my feet,” said Wesley. “I just started to cry.”

Rockwall police said the incident happened sometime overnight.

A shocked Wesley arrived in the morning and shared the destruction on Facebook.

I don't know or understand what's going here but I received a call this morning to get here ASAP. Posted by Z's Catfish on Friday, June 19, 2020

Police said, based on evidence gathered on the scene, an unknown driver crashed into the front of the restaurant, backed out and drove off.

Wesley said nothing was taken.

This makes her worry she may have been targeted.

“I don’t know who, but I know with the current climate of the country that was a possibility,” she said.

Rockwall police said they’re ‘sensitive to the timing of the incident’ and will determine if it was ‘racially motivated.’

Please see the below press release in reference to Z’s Cafe. pic.twitter.com/FkpyJwmEgr — Rockwall Police Department (@RockwallPD1) June 19, 2020

Z’s Catfish had planned a daylong Juneteenth celebration.

Supporters still showed up in droves to help in the cleanup efforts and to ensure this black-owned business succeeds.

“To see all of the support from the community was just amazing because they starting coming one by one,” she said.

A GoFundMe for Wesley and the restaurant has raised over $9,100 as of 4:00 p.m. Friday.

Rockwall PD said they do not have a suspect or suspect vehicle description at this time.

The department urges anyone with information or video showing the attack to call RPD.