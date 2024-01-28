DPD and Fort Worth Fire hockey teams face off in charity game to benefit first responder

The hockey game at the StarCenter Farmer's Branch was more than a game. It was to raise money to help Dallas Police Sgt. Will Mark as he recovers from a stroke he had on the job last month.

The Dallas Police hockey team took on the Fort Worth Firefighter team, and the stands were packed.

"The love is overwhelming," Mark said. "It's like the family that doesn't live in the house with you. Everyone in this building, everyone in this line right there, I'd take a bullet for them and I know they would do the same for me."

From t-shirt and hat sales to raffle tickets for a signed jersey, puck, and hockey stick from Dallas Stars player Jason Robinson, every dollar went to help Mark.

"To have big guys like him putting this forward," Dallas Police Senior Corporal Bill Breakfield said of Robinson's donations. "It helps even more."

"As soon as the puck hits the ice, I just think about helping out my Blue Family on the bench," Dallas Police Detective Michael Bono said. "We do love him, and we got his back."

Dallas Police won the charity game against Fort Worth Firefighters, 8-6. They raised an estimated $4,000 for Sgt. Mark.

"I'm extremely humbled," Mark said wiping his eyes. "I'm trying not to have a moment."