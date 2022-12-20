Dozens of Migrants From El Paso Arrive at Dallas Church Tuesday

Title 42 remains in place but the buildup at the border continues. The overflow at the El Paso border has begun to slowly trickle up to other parts of Texas as nonprofits step in to help alleviate, including Dallas.

Oak Lawn United Methodist Church welcomed about 30 migrants Tuesday morning, most being men from countries including China, Turkey and Nicaragua.

It is a mission Pastor Isabel Marquez at Oak Lawn United Methodist Church said is personal.

“I know what it feels to be in a detention center,” Marquez said. “I was (there for) five months. So, we serve as part of our ministry knowing that these people deserve new opportunities.”

The migrants arrived dressed in sweatpants and sweatshirts and carrying only a small red bag with documents. One asylum seeker from Nicaragua who preferred to not disclose his name also carried a Bible and picture of his daughter. He said it is his first day of freedom.

He said he was detained for more than three months at The Bluebonnet Detention Center in West Texas. He said he is fleeing political persecution.

Today, he said he is thankful for volunteers like Catalina Muniz. Muniz has volunteered with the church since the summer and is eager to use her bilingual skills.

“I have the privilege of speaking two languages. I am fluent in English and Spanish,” Muniz said. “A lot of the people that come through this emergency shelter are Spanish speaking. So, I have the opportunity to help them.”

Muniz is eager to help give a voice to migrants who flee violence from countries like El Salvador, Nicaragua, Mexico, Turkey and China.

“Some people spend months trying to get to the Texas border. Some spend just a few weeks,” Muniz said. “Each person that passes through here has a unique story and has unfortunately encountered a lot of traumatic events along their route.”

Volunteers at the church help provide food and clothes for migrants as well as help coordinate travel in order to help assure migrants arrive in time for their court-ordered hearing.

“My primary job is intake,” Muniz said. “This requires obtaining information from the guest who passes (by here). After the initial intake and registration, I am able to help them print boarding passes to their sponsor cities or help them facilitate a flight.”

Marquez said they expect another group of 30 migrants Wednesday morning, however, are prepared to welcome at least 150 migrants daily when and if Title 42 is lifted.

The community can drop off donations at the church located at 3014 Oak Lawn Avenue.