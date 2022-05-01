Dozens of Dogs Rescued, Fostered in Aledo

Dozens of dogs are now in foster care after being rescued from a property in Aledo. Fort Worth-based Saving Hope told NBC 5 they had the community’s quick response to thank for their success.

Lauren Anton and Kailee Powell shared just a portion of photos and videos documenting what they witnessed when after arriving at the property off Aledo Iona Road.

“You can walk the property and it seems like maybe there are 40,” Anton said. “But there are holes where you would find puppies everywhere.”

Anton is the executive director of Saving Hope, dedicated to animal rescue. She said she received a call from a woman over a week ago saying she needed help. She arrived, along with other staff from Saving Hope, not knowing just how much help was required.

“Just when we got there, I realized there were a lot more dogs than we expected,” said Kailee Powell, foster coordinator at Saving Hope.

They discovered upwards of 70 dogs roaming the property. They told NBC 5 the conditions were deplorable, and some dogs had severe injuries that could not be explained.

“Humane Society was already there conducting an animal cruelty investigation,” said Anton.

Anton said the woman who made the initial call for help and signed a surrender form. Saving Hope crew got to work removing the dogs one by one; some by hand and others with humane trapping devices.

“Just seeing how many dogs were confined to this one space was just really hard to see,” Powell said.

The word spread online, and it didn’t take long to see the goodness of the surrounding communities. Within a matter of days, well over half the dogs were assigned to foster homes.

“We actually got a huge influx of foster applications. More than we’ve ever gotten before for a specific group,” said Powell. “So, it’s been really great to have the community come forward to help.”

They said most dogs are on the way to recovery, and both Anton and Powell say they are more encouraged than ever to stick with the mission of saving animals in need.

Saving Hope returned to the property Sunday to rescue more dogs. By the time the rescue mission is complete, they say the total number of dogs rescued could be upwards of 80.

This story is developing. Revisit for updates.