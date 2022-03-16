Doctor Who Treats Transgender Youth Takes UT Southwestern to Court Over Change in Care

The doctor who led UT Southwestern’s program for transgender youth is taking her employer to court to find out why the hospital abruptly cut care for new patients last year.

In a petition filed in Dallas County court on Wednesday, Dr. Ximena Lopez said UT Southwestern’s decision to halt certain gender-affirming health care provided by the Genecis program violates the university’s nondiscrimination policy and keeps her from treating patients according to her independent medical judgment.

Genecis, a seven-year-old program run by UT Southwestern and Children’s Health, was unique in Texas and the only program created specifically to provide gender-affirming care to minors in the region. The hospitals quietly cut off certain treatments to new patients in November.

