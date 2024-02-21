Doctor and medical school student training for Cowtown Marathon

Medical school can feel like a sprint, following different doctors in different specialties.

The relationship between Medical Director at Baylor Scott & White Andrews Women's Hospital Dr. Jamie Erwin, MD and Burnett School of Medicine at TCU student Carter Clatterbuck is more like a marathon...figuratively and literally.

"We actually ran into each other again at the Cowtown Trailblazer running group," Erwin said. "It's the hometown race. I love the Cowtown!"

The women will run the Cowtown Marathon on Sunday.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

"We were both athletes growing up. We've talked about that and how we transitioned to be distance runners as adults," Clatterbuck said.

"It's important to practice what I preach. Some of my fav conversations are about lifestyle interventions and establishing healthy habits, so it's important that I wouldn't recommend something to a patient that I wouldn't do myself."

The women first met when Clatterbuck was an undergrad at TCU. Now she's a 3rd year med student. That's where the figurative marathon comes in. The Burnett School of Medicine at TCU matches clerkships a little differently.

"So instead of just having a 6-week block Monday through Friday where you're just doing OB/GYN, Carter has been able to join me for a prolonged time, 20 weeks, every Thursday morning," Erwin said.

"I love this because the continuity and the relationships that are built are one of the main reasons that I love what I do, and I think it's a beautiful picture of what the career can be like."

"We didn't request to be matched with each other, but the school put us back together," Clatterbuck said. "I like to think that the stars aligned and really grateful that it did!"

The Cowtown Marathon weekend is Saturday, February 24 and 25. NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are proud media sponsors