DFW Hospital Council Releases Report on COVID-19 ICU Bed Availability

Hospitals across North Texas are continuing to experience the fourth surge of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Monday, 2,626 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Trauma Service Area E. This is a slight decrease from the 2,653 individuals hospitalized on Friday.

This represents 19.87% of available bed capacity and 45.75% of adult ICU patients, meaning that more than 40% of adult ICU patients have COVID-19, the Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council said.

Tarrant County has 896 hospitalized individuals, Dallas County has 736, Collin County has 345, Denton County has 147, Hunt County has 59, Grayson County has 73, Ellis County has 85 and Rockwall County has 86.

The Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council said the majority of the patients are not vaccinated.

According to Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council, hospitalizations have increased significantly in the last 30 days. There are currently 56 available adult staffed ICU beds in our TSA-E with, 12 in Dallas County, 26 in Tarrant County, 8 in Collin County, 5 in Denton County, 4 in Wise County, and 1 in Parker County.

Of the hospitalized adult COVID-19 patients, 386 are on ventilators, the Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council said.

As of Monday, there are 52 confirmed COVID-19 pediatric patients hospitalized, which is a decrease from Friday. Additionally, the children's hospitals are treating an unusual number of RSV patients for the summer season.

According to Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council, vaccinations are helping to protect people from the COVID-19 Delta variant, and the unvaccinated are at an increased risk. Wearing masks is also an effective tool against COVID-19.