2 Teens Injured in DeSoto Shooting on Saturday Night: Police

DeSoto police are investigating the late Saturday night shooting of a 17-year-old man and a 17-year-old woman.

According to DeSoto police, the shooting occurred in the 1400 block of Deborah Avenue.

Police said after being wounded, the couple drove to a gas station across the DeSoto border in Dallas before calling police.

Both are hospitalized, and DeSoto Police detectives are conducting an active investigation involving multiple crime scenes, police said.

According to police, the shooting was first reported by several residents near the Deborah Avenue address shortly after 9 p.m., but DeSoto police and EMS had to detour to the nearby Love's Gas Station in Dallas when the female shooting victim called police to report that she and her boyfriend had been shot and were now at the gas station.

DeSoto and Dallas police helped secure the crime scene at Love's, DeSoto police said.

Police said officers provided basic medical treatment at that location until EMS arrived and transported both victims to a nearby Dallas hospital.

According to police, the male victim was in critical condition and the female was reported to be in stable condition.

Police said investigators have not yet named the victims, but the male is a resident of Dallas and the female is from Garland.

Investigators have not yet determined why the victims were in DeSoto at the time of the shooting, but detectives have reason to believe that the meeting was arranged in advance, police said.

According to police, detectives have processed the crime scene and are currently following up on leads concerning the identity of the suspects.

Police said investigators do not believe that there is an immediate threat to the public.

Anyone with information related to this shooting is asked to contact the DeSoto Police Department's Criminal Investigative Division at 469-658-3050.