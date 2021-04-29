Denton Police Gun Violence Task Force Collects More Than 150 Guns in Six Months

In the fall of 2020, the Denton Police Department assembled a gun violence task force to address the increase in violent crimes using guns in the city, and now passing the half-year mark of the initiative, Denton police report collecting 156 guns and disrupting several other illegal activities.

Denton police decided to approach the initiative with an evidence-based, data-driven approach and placed detectives in the areas they saw guns being used the most in criminal activity.

Detectives located and seized stolen and/or illegal guns and reported gun-related offenses.

One recent encounter occurred in the 4200 block of I-35 on Friday, April 16 when a detective received a call about the smell of marijuana, police say.

When the detective arrived, he reported seeing a man leave the location with a backpack that seemed to have a large gun sticking out from it.

The detective then took the man, identified as 19-year-old Xavier Aguirre, in custody and further investigated, locating more similar items before obtaining a warrant.

The warrant led to police finding the following items:

12 guns (including 1 stolen one)

Multiple extended gun magazines

Large amounts of ammunition

40 individual doses of LSD

55 tabs of MDMA ecstacy

85 Xanax pills

77.5 grams of promethazine with codeine

5.675 lbs of marijuana

$1,355 in cash

Aguirre now faces seven felony charges and one outstanding Denton County Sheriff's Office Warrant.

Denton Police Department plan to continue the initiative and are asking the public to contact them at 940-349-8181 to report suspected violent or suspicious activity, or 911 if it is an emergency.