Denton County Disaster Relief Center opens for residents impacted by tornado & storms

Denton County residents impacted by the May 25 tornado or severe storms in the days that followed could be eligible for local and federal assistance, which is now available under one roof.

The county’s office of emergency management opened a multi-agency resource center Wednesday morning at Butterfield Elementary School in Sanger.

It is a joint effort between the county, area non-profits and FEMA.

Residents can receive help filing disaster claims with FEMA, the Small Business Loan Administration (SBA).

Individuals impacted by storms, between May 25 through June 5, can apply for assistance, according to a Denton County press release.

The Salvation Army, American Red Cross, Legal Aid and others are participating in the resource center.

The United Way of Denton County initiated a disaster relief donation fund following the devastating weather events and has announced that 160 donors have pledged over $44,000 to help cover financial aid not covered by FEMA or TDEM iSTAT.

The United Way fund may allocate up to $1,500 per household to cover costs such as an individual’s prescription eyeglasses or medication that were damaged or destroyed in the tornado.

On Tuesday, Denton County Commissioners extended the Disaster Declaration for another week and approved the mutual aid agreement at the elementary school.

Denton County’s director of emergency management Samantha Taylor says the E-F 1 tornado that tore through parts of Sanger and nearby Pilot Point destroyed approximately 24 recreational vehicles at the Lake Ray Roberts RV Park Marina in Sanger.

Since then, the county has received reports of around 1,000 homes damaged or destroyed across the county.

“Bring your ID and have a list of needs that you need services for so we can help tailor to those individual needs,” said Taylor. “That’s the purpose of having this, how can we help on a more personal basis to make sure their gaps are being met.”

Frank Soltysiak is among the RV park residents in Sanger who survived the tornado by running to the nearby restaurant in his pajamas.

“I grabbed me, and I grabbed my dog and we headed for the cooler,” said Soltysiak. “I’m lucky. I’m here. I’ve got everything that I need that I can’t replace. The other stuff, I can replace.”

The days following the traumatic event have been, at times, frustrating.

His car was totaled but he was just told by his insurance company that he will need to “turn in” his car before the company mails a check.

He’s also having trouble finding a place to live that accepts his aging dog.

“Just looking for a room to rent,” he said. “Anything at all for shelter. That’s the biggest need for me.”

Another survivor spoke with NBC 5 about the tornado, but asked we only mention her first name, Amber.

She arrived at the resource center on crutches.

“No broken bones at all, just a severe concussion, cuts and bruises and muscle damage,” she said.

Amber says she was preparing to evacuate with her three “furbaby” cats when the storm hit.

“They had to get me out because I was pinned inside,” she said. “The bottom of the RV was on top of me. I was pinned by the stairs and the bathroom.”

For Amber, the fact that none of her ‘RV family’ members died in the twister is nothing short of a miracle.

It is inspiring to see the community and non-profits come together to rally around those impacted by the storms.

“All of our clothes were destroyed, we don’t have a lot of funds to pay bills and my car was damaged,” she said.

The multi-agency recovery center in Sanger will be closed on Thursday, June 6. The center will reopen Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tips from Denton County for those impacted by the tornadoes and the subsequent storms:

DAMAGE REPORTING:

Contact Your Insurance Company First.

FEMA Application: Visit disasterassistance.gov or call 800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Download the FEMA App for mobile devices. NOTE: Please contact FEMA at 800-621-3362 if you receive an ineligible letter. And please take all calls after filing as an inspector may be calling from a phone outside of the immediate area.

Denton County Assistance: Email emergencymanagement@dentoncounty.gov with your name, address, phone number, and damage description. For local resources, call 2-1-1.

Texas Department of Emergency Management iSTAT Damage Survey

COMMUNITY RESOURCES:

Hair Washes: JCPenney salon at Golden Triangle Mall. Call 940-566-6086.

Animal Care: Animal Hospital on Milam Road. Call 940-291-2687.

Food, Water, and Hygiene Products: Sanger Crisis Center, 100 N 5th St.