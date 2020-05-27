DECATUR

Decatur ISD Celebrates Its Best

By Deborah Ferguson

School is out for summer in the Decatur ISD.

After all the challenges of the last couple of months, the end of the year brought something good for two teachers.

Stacy Williams was chosen as the 2019-20 Decatur ISD Elementary Teacher of the Year.

Williams teaches children with dyslexia at Carson Elementary. The veteran teacher says she has a heart for kids who don't find school easy. She, too, was diagnosed with dyslexia and wants her kids to know it is possible to fall in love with learning.

And, Decatur High School teacher Shelley Gholson found out she's the Decatur ISD Secondary Teacher of the Year.

She's in her 15th year teaching special education. Gholson says her job has pushed her, drained her yet fueled her, weakened yet strengthened her - and helped her grow. And for that, she is incredibly thankful.

Both women will spend the summer in new cars from Buick James Wood Decatur.

And word has it, the teachers should expect lots of honks and waves when people see them driving around town in their new cars.

