Deadline to Drop Off Angel Tree Gifts Is Today

There are only a few hours left to drop off items for this year’s Angel Tree through the Salvation Army of North Texas.

Unwrapped items must be dropped off by 4 p.m. Monday at the Salvation Army’s drop-off centers in Dallas and Fort Worth. The deadline was extended after officials reported 20,000 angels waiting to be adopted two weeks ago.

As of Sunday, area commander Major Bethany Hawks said there were 5,000 angels either waiting to be adopted or waiting to have their gifts delivered to the Salvation Army.

Major Hawks described the upcoming week as "crunch time" for their organization.

“We’re now taking those individual angels, matching them up with their family, putting them in a family bag,” Hawks said. “In Fort Worth, their distribution starts next Saturday and then Dallas starts on Monday.”

They have experienced an extra need for help in years’ past but to the extent of this year, Hawks said. She thanked the North Texans who have stepped up.

“In the midst of 2020, people are so generous and people want to spread that hope. People want to feel connected to something other than the four walls they see every day,” she said. “We do have reserved toys. This year, we chose to put ‘forgotten’ angels at the mall and so some of those forgotten angels, we’ll be able to fill some of the bags of angels that maybe only came back with one toy or maybe didn’t come back at all."

The Salvation Army helped Kristy Henry get back on her feet. This year, she’s paying her blessings forward by adopting angels from the Angel Tree who are still waiting for gifts.

Hawks added, the ongoing pandemic has meant fewer volunteers.

“We are really in need of volunteers this season both in Angel Tree and our kettles. I don’t know how many times I’ve passed a kettle stand, that we’ve not had people at because we do not have the volunteers this year,” she said.

Unwrapped items can be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday at the Salvation Army drop-off centers in Dallas and Fort Worth:

The Salvation Army Christmas Center

Nov. 30 – Dec. 7

9216 Harry Hines Boulevard, Dallas

The Salvation Army Christmas Center

Nov. 30 – Dec. 7

229 East Felix St., Fort Worth

Financial contributions can also be made to Angel Tree at the Salvation Army North Texas website.

NBC 5 is a proud media sponsor of the Salvation Army Angel Tree.