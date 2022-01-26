DEA Announces 21 Charged in Operation Targeting Violent Dallas Drug Gang

The DEA says 21 people were charged in Dallas Tuesday in a large-scale operation targeting violent drug gangs in the Hamilton Park neighborhood.

Dallas DEA Special Agent in Charge Eduardo A. Chávez said Wednesday morning that the arrests are the culmination of a 15-month investigation known as Operation Shut Down Corner that targeted the Hamilton Park Posse, a highly-organized drug gang known for violence, intimidation, and feeding drugs to the streets for far too long.

“As the layers of this investigation began to reveal themselves, we identified a highly organized, poly-drug distribution organization, feeding our streets with cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana, methamphetamine, and deadly counterfeit prescription drugs containing fentanyl,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge Eduardo Chavez. “The Hamilton Park area of Dallas was once described to me as a ‘Forgotten Neighborhood.’ That stops now.”

The DEA said, "21 people have been charged in two indictments alleging a variety of crimes, including conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, conspiracy to distribute cocaine, maintaining drug-involved premises, using cell phones to facilitate the distribution of controlled substances, and possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes."

So far, 20 people were taken into custody; one person remains wanted in connection with the investigation, Chávez said. Those charged include:

• Randall Hoskins, aka “Rambo,” charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

• Demetric Watson, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

• Rosie Bush, aka “Shanta,” charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

• Kemerra Gilbert, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

• Jerome Brown, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

• Jimmy Reedy, aka “UM-8033,” charged with unlawful use of a communication facility.

• Quientin Titus, aka “QT” or “Quick Trip,” charged with maintaining drug-involved premises and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

• Devonte Thursby, aka “Wook,” charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances and unlawful use of a communication facility.

• Jerome Miller, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

• Brian Williams, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

• Staecey Logan, charged with two counts of unlawful use of a communication facility.

• Kimmy Blanton (fugitive), charged with unlawful use of a communication facility.

• Tamara Cashaw, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances and unlawful use of a communication facility.

• Damone Dixon, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

• Michael Gipson, aka “Grip,” charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

• Bridney Fannin, charged with unlawful use of a communication facility.

• Reginald Lamar Denson, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

• Jahmear Chance Jackson, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

• Addison Cole, aka “Addy” or “Scat Back,” charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

• Sergei Gharpetian, charged with conspiracy to launder money.

• Tigran Mkrtchyan, charged with conspiracy to launder money.

If convicted, some defendants face maximums of up to 40 years in federal prison.

Investigators said many of the people arrested have extensive criminal histories and have faced charges in the past including aggravated assault, battery, robbery, theft, forgery, drug possession, weapon possession, and terroristic threats.

During arrests Tuesday, Chávez said 220 pounds of illegal drugs were seized including methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, and deadly counterfeit prescription drugs containing fentanyl.

Along with the drugs, Chávez said 37 weapons were seized along with $420,000 in money, cars, and jewelry.

Chávez said additional operations related to the Dallas investigation were undertaken in Oklahoma City, Los Angeles, and Bakersfield, California.

The DEA said Operation Shut Down Corner involved more than 150 agents and officers from the North Texas OCEDTF Strike Force.

