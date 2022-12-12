WATCH LIVE: ‘The Jury Needs to Hear From Me' Aaron Dean Takes the Stand in His Murder Trial

A live stream of the trial will be streamed in the player above. From time to time the feed may switch during sidebars, recesses or if graphic photos or videos are displayed in the courtroom.

What to Know The defense lawyer argues that nephew Zion Carr's testimony differs from the forensic interview.

Dean's former partner testifies she did not see a gun nor hear Dean yell "gun" before shooting and killing Jefferson.

The state rested its case 3 days into the trial.

The trial resumes for Aaron Dean, a former Fort Worth police officer charged with murder in the death of Atatiana Jefferson, a Black woman who was allegedly fatally shot by Dean inside her Fort Worth, Texas, home on Oct. 12, 2019.

The high-profile story of Jefferson's death gained national attention and caused protests against police brutality across North Texas.

Dean was one of two officers outside of Jefferson's window responding to an “open structure” call in the 1200 block of East Allen Avenue after a concerned neighbor called on a non-emergency police line reporting that the home’s doors were open and the lights were on, which was unusual.

If convicted of murder, Dean, 38, faces up to life in prison for fatally shooting 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson.

#BREAKING Former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean takes the witness stand in his own defense. Faces murder charge for shooting and killing Atatiana Jefferson in 2019. WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/kyxM92BKZL pic.twitter.com/LAoD7AcDNV — Larry Collins (@LarryNBC5) December 12, 2022

The prosecution rested its case late Wednesday, three days into the trial, in which community members have openly expressed their disappointment.

The Next Generation Action Network said in a statement that they are "appalled that prosecutors wrapped up their case so quickly and did nothing more to show Atatiana Jefferson's humanity." Prosecutors and defense attorneys are under a gag order, so they can not discuss this case in public.

The state rested its case on day three of the trial; the defense is set to call its first witness Monday morning.

FIRST DAYS OF THE AARON DEAN MURDER TRIAL

After Aaron Dean entered a not guilty plea in front of the jury Monday, Dec, 5 the prosecution team gave their opening statements.

Prosecutors began their opening by telling jurors about who Jefferson was. Jefferson was a 28-year-old woman who moved in with her mother to take care of her, as well as address her own "severe health issues with her heart," according to prosecutors.

In that house where she was living, she helped raise her 8-year-old nephew, Zion Carr, who was present at the time when she was fatally shot by police. She was "helping raise Carr, teaching him the responsibilities, day-to-day chores," prosecutors said.

"This is not a case about a drug deal gone bad, or a robbery. This is a case about a Fort Worth police officer, a stranger to Atatiana, who shot through the back of her bedroom window in the middle of the night when she was in her home and should have been safe," said Tarrant County Prosecutor Ashlea Deener.

Dean Murder Trial: STATE: Tells jurors to pay attention to what then-officer Aaron Dean did and didn’t do after shooting Atatiana Jefferson. Describes body camera footage when Dean and partner found Jefferson facedown and her 8-year-old nephew in the room. pic.twitter.com/Npv7btBnlc — Larry Collins (@LarryNBC5) December 5, 2022

The defense team argued for a motion to change the venue in which the trial is held because almost all of the potential jurors during jury selection had heard of the case.

Judge George Gallagher, who is overseeing the case, denied the motion.

The jury consists of eight men and six women. None of the jurors are Black. The majority appear to be white, while a few are people of color.

Dean's defense attorney Mike Brissette, who initially waived his options to present an opening statement, spoke to the jury saying, “It’s an officer’s first nightmare around the world to draw their weapon… and use it.” “This case is about fact and not emotion.”

ATATIANA JEFFERSON'S NEPHEW TAKES THE STAND

On the night of the shooting, Jefferson was playing video games with her 8-year-old nephew, Zion Carr, who was the only witness inside the house.

Carr was questioned by both the prosecution and defense about what took place on the night of the shooting.

He said he and his aunt burned some hamburgers earlier in the evening and that the door was opened to ventilate the house.

Carr was asked to recall the moments leading up to the fatal shooting and he said he and his aunt forgot the front door was still open and were playing video games when she got up to investigate a noise she heard outside.

Zion Carr, the nephew of Atatiana Jefferson, testifies about what took place in the moments leading up to her hearing a noise and being fatally shot by a Fort Worth police officer.

The boy told both prosecutors and defense attorneys that after hearing the noise his aunt went to get a gun out of her purse and that she held it at her side. He said he didn't see or hear anything and told defense attorneys that as she went to the window he didn't look up from his Nintendo Switch because she said the noise may have just been a raccoon.

Carr testified that Jefferson was looking toward the one window in the room where she said she heard something and that she was holding the gun at her side when she fell to the ground and started crying and shaking.

"She started crying and after that two police officers came and got me," Carr said. "I was thinking 'Is it a dream?'"Carr said an officer gave him a shirt and that he fell asleep in the police car. He said he woke up at another location where he was interviewed about the shooting.

On Tuesday jurors watched a forensic interview with Jefferson's nephew, Zion Carr, taken at about 4:45 a.m. on the morning after the shooting.

The interview shows that the child has offered contradictory accounts of whether his aunt pointed her pistol out the window. He testified on the trial's opening day that she always had the gun down, but said in a recorded interview soon after the shooting that she pointed it at the window.

AARON DEAN'S PARTNER OFFICER CAROL DARCH TAKES THE STAND

Fort Worth Police Officer Carol Darch, who was Aaron Dean's partner on the force, took the stand Tuesday. She was the officer who answered the call with Aaron Dean when Dean shot and killed Atatiana Jefferson.

She testified about the difference between “open structure” and “welfare check” calls as well as “burglary-in-progress.” They were responding to an "open structure" call when Dean shot and killed Atatiana Jefferson.

Darch's testimony spoke to the key issue in the case: whether Dean saw Jefferson's gun before he opened fire. Dean's lawyers said the white officer saw the weapon, while prosecutors contend that the evidence will show otherwise.

Darch testified that she never saw Jefferson's gun and also said she never heard Dean announce "gun" before he opened fire. She said he didn't mention a weapon as the two of them rushed into the house, a recollection supported by the bodycam footage played in court.

AUTOPSY REPORT OF ATATIANA JEFFERSON'S BODY

Tarrant County Medical Examiner Richard Fries took the stand Wednesday.

Fries walked the jury through very graphic photos taken during the autopsy of Atatiana Jefferson's body.

His presentation shows the bullet that was recovered from her body. "These are devastating wounds. I would not expect someone to survive," Fries says.

Jefferson was shot once in her upper left chest. Fries says the cause of Jefferson's death was a gunshot wound and the manner of death was a homicide.

ATATIANA JEFFERSON'S OLDER SISTER ASHLEY CARR TAKES THE STAND

Ashley Carr, Jefferson's older sister, also took the stand on Wednesday.

Carr said Jefferson recently moved back in with her mother, Yolanda after she fell ill. Jefferson was also saving up for medical school.

Carr says her mother's side door was often open, referring to it as "the kind of home you can always come into."

During the first three days of the trial, the jury also heard from the neighbor who called 911, the 911 call-taker and the first investigators to arrive on the scene after the shooting.

AARON DEAN TAKES THE STAND

Aaron Dean takes the stand for the first time in this trial. “This jury needs to hear from me and hear the truth,” said Dean.

Dean testified about how he was dressed and the identifiable police markings he had on in 2019 when he arrived at Jefferson’s window.

Dean says Jefferson’s home looked ransacked, and he thought it was "a burglary-in-progress."

The former officer testified about what he saw when he looked inside Atatiana Jefferson’s window before shooting her, describing the moments immediately after seeing her silhouette. He says he couldn't tell if it was "black, white, male or female."

Dean testifies that he did see Jefferson's gun before shooting her. Dean says Jefferson's gun was "a foot or less" away from him when he fired.

He said he did not aid Jefferson because his trauma kit was lost. Dean says he saw the kid, who we now know as Zion Carr, and was immediately confused.

"| get that back bedroom and I see a kid and I think 'who brings a kid to a burglary? What is going on?'"

This trial is ongoing and this story will be updated throughout the day.