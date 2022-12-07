WATCH LIVE: DAY 3: Aaron Dean Murder Trial in 2019 Shooting Death of Atatiana Jefferson

What to Know Aaron Dean Entered his Not Guilty plea on day 1 of the trial.

The defense lawyer argues that nephew Zion Carr's testimony differs from the forensic interview.

Dean's Former Partner testifies she did not see a gun nor hear Dean yell "gun" before shooting and killing Jefferson.

The murder trial of former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean enters its third day on Wednesday.

Dean shot and killed Atatiana Jefferson through a window of her mother’s Fort Worth home on Oct. 12, 2019. He was one of the officers who responded to a non-emergency call by a neighbor.

Dean was one of two officers outside her window responding to an “open structure” call in the 1200 block of East Allen Avenue after a concerned neighbor called on a non-emergency police line reporting that the home’s doors were open and the lights were on, which was unusual.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The high-profile story of Jefferson's death gained national attention and caused protests against police brutality across North Texas.

Day 3 of the Aaron Dean murder trial has started. Fort Worth PD crime scene investigator on the witness stand. Dean shot and killed Atatiana Jefferson in 2019. WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/VLXYxBFzhx pic.twitter.com/Bk3C8dvTY3 — Larry Collins (@LarryNBC5) December 7, 2022

DAY 1: ATATIANA JEFFERSON'S NEPHEW TAKES THE STAND

The nephew of Atatiana Jefferson surprised the court when he changed his account of the 2019 fatal shooting of his aunt, telling jurors in the murder trial of Aaron Dean that his aunt did not raise her handgun toward the former Fort Worth police officer.

He said he and his aunt burned some hamburgers earlier in the evening and that the door was opened to ventilate the house.

Zion Carr, the nephew of Atatiana Jefferson, testifies about what took place in the moments leading up to her hearing a noise and being fatally shot by a Fort Worth police officer.

Carr was asked to recall the moments leading up to the fatal shooting and he said he and his aunt forgot the front door was still open and were playing video games when she got up to investigate a noise she heard outside.

The boy told both prosecutors and defense attorneys that after hearing the noise his aunt went to get a gun out of her purse and that she held it at her side. He said he didn't see or hear anything and told defense attorneys that as she went to the window he didn't look up from his Nintendo Switch because she said the noise may have just been a raccoon.

Carr testified that Jefferson was looking toward the one window in the room where she said she heard something and that she was holding the gun at her side when she fell to the ground and started crying and shaking.

DAY 2: OFFICER, 911 CALL TAKER, 911 CALLER TESTIFY

Questions on what Dean's former partner, Carol Darch, did and didn't see when they went to Atatiana Jefferson home dominated trial testimony on Day 2.

Intense, body camera video was played in court showing Dean and Officer Carol Darch along the perimeter of Atatiana Jefferson's home. Dean entered the backyard first and fired a single shot through the window striking Jefferson in the chest.

Darch testified that she never saw Jefferson's gun and also said she never heard Dean announce "gun" before he opened fire. She said he didn't mention a weapon as the two of them rushed into the house, a recollection supported by the bodycam footage played in court.

For the first time, we heard from the officer who assisted former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean on the open structure call to Atatiana Jefferson's mother's house.

In the footage, the officers could be heard yelling "hands up" and "show me your hands" as they searched the house, but Dean couldn't be heard mentioning a weapon until he was looking at the gun next to Jefferson's body.

After seeing Jefferson on the floor and Carr crying, Darch said she wrapped the little boy in a blanket and whisked him out to the curb. She acknowledged that neither she nor Dean rendered aid to Jefferson and said her greatest concern was Carr's "well-being" while becoming visibly emotional, asking the judge to take a break.

911 CALL TAKER ABRIAL TALBERT

Abriel Talbert testified about the non-emergency call she answered on the night of the shooting.

Talbert talked about the various priorities that are assigned to calls coming into the call center. She said there were four different priority levels ranging from a crime in progress with a person in danger to a non-emergency call and that part of her job was to assign a priority level based on the call details.

Talbert said that on the night of the shooting she fielded a call about an open structure call and that it was titled a priority two open structure call because the door to the home was open.

The jury in the Aaron Dean murder trial will hear their third day of testimony today. Tarrant County prosecutors are laying out the evidence they hope will convict the former police officer in the 2019 shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson.

911 CALLER, NEIGHBOR JAMES SMITH

James Smith, the man who lived near Yolanda Carr's home on East Allen Avenue, where Atatiana Jefferson was staying with her nephew on the night of the shooting, testified Tuesday about the call he placed to 911.

Smith said he and his family had lived along Allen Avenue for several decades and that they had owned several properties in the area.

Smith's 911 call, which was made at about 2:38 a.m., was played for the jury. In the call, jurors heard him say the front door of his neighbor's home had been open for several hours and that it was unusual.

Smith told defense attorneys he'd never seen the front door of the home open and that when he walked close to the door he didn't see anyone who lived there inside so he decided to call 911.

Zion Carr, Jefferson's nephew, testified Monday that the front door had been opened to ventilate the home after they burned some hamburgers. He said they forgot the door had been left open and they were playing video games in a different part of the home when police arrived.

In court on Tuesday, Smith was shown a photo of the exterior of the Carr home with two cars in the driveway that he said he recognized as belonging to Jefferson and Carr.

Smith said he was sitting on the front porch of his sister's home across the street from the Carr's home when police arrived. He said he saw the officers walk near the front door and then go around the back. He said it wasn't long before he heard a commotion followed by a gunshot.

He said he feels somewhat responsible for the shooting and that he's lived with it every day since it happened.

During cross-examination, Smith was asked about his opinion of crime in the neighborhood.

"My opinion, it could be less. It should be less," he said.

"But it’s not. It’s more," said one of Dean's attorneys.

"I didn’t say more, but it should be less than what it is," Smith answered.

After Smith's testimony, the judge concluded the session for the day.

DAY 3: JAMES VAN GORKOM TAKES THE STAND

The first witness Wednesday is James Van Gorkom with the Crime Scene Unit at the Fort Worth Police Department.

He arrived at the home of Atatiana Jefferson around 5 a.m. on the morning of the shooting to collect scan data from the scene.

Gorkom began viewing the crime scene photos taken after Dean shot and killed Atatiana Jefferson. The investigator is explaining what is visible in those photos.

Dean Murder Trial: Jury viewing crime scene photos taken after former officer Aaron Dean shot and killed Atatiana Jefferson. Investigator explaining what is visible in the photos. WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/VLXYxBFzhx pic.twitter.com/icXKCTyz2C — Larry Collins (@LarryNBC5) December 7, 2022

THE TRIAL IS ONGOING AND THIS STORY WILL BE UPDATED THROUGHOUT THE DAY.