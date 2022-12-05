Day 1: Nephew of Atatiana Jefferson Takes Stand in Aaron Dean Murder Trial

After three years, the murder trial of former Fort Worth police officer, Aaron Dean began Monday.

Dean shot and killed Atatiana Jefferson through a window of her mother’s Fort Worth home. He was one of the officers who responded to the home Oct. 12, 2019, after Jefferson’s neighbor called the non-emergency line about an open door at the home.

On the night of the shooting, Jefferson was playing video games with her 8-year-old nephew, Zion Carr, who was the only witness inside the house.

Carr testified Monday morning. Details of his testimony will be added to this article.

A motion to move the murder trial out of Tarrant County was denied.

Dean Murder Trial: STATE: Tells jurors to pay attention to what then-officer Aaron Dean did and didn’t do after shooting Atatiana Jefferson. Describes body camera footage when Dean and partner found Jefferson facedown and her 8-year-old nephew in the room. pic.twitter.com/Npv7btBnlc — Larry Collins (@LarryNBC5) December 5, 2022

Monday is also the funeral for Jim Lane, Dean’s lead attorney. Lane died the day before jury selection started. Trial ended Monday at about 11:30 a.m. to allow people to attend the funeral.

The jury consists of eight men and six women. None of the jurors are Black. The majority appear to be white, while a few are people of color.

A source familiar with the jury selection process said one of the potential jurors, a Black woman, who was asked to come back Friday was excused due to a family health issue.

Judge George Gallagher gave both sides the opportunity to challenge the jury members that were picked. Neither side had any objections.