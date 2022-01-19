DART Kicks Off New Bus Network Next Week With Free Rides

To celebrate the launch of DART's new bus network next week, all rides on DART will be free from Jan. 24-30.

DART said the new network increases walking access to transit services to 74% of residents in the service area, an increase of 6%. The network also boasts longer hours of service, more direct routes, and a greater frequency of service that combine to "ensure passengers have quick and easy access to employment, education and entertainment destinations."

The changes are the result of past complaints from riders and Dallas City Council Members who said the old hub and spoke DART rail and bus network did not provide frequent service on the busiest routes and required too many transfers for other commuters.

“One of our big concerns of course was making sure we had that right balance between frequency and coverage,” DART Spokesman Gordon Shattles told NBC 5 earlier this month.

On the 22 busiest routes, DART is boosting bus frequency to every 15 to 20 minutes. Crosstown routes are added to eliminate the need to make some transfers by rail downtown. And “Go Link” service is added for door-to-door service with new DART Vans, Taxis, or even Uber.

Click here to view new route schedules and maps.

DART said the New Bus Network Free and Reduced Rides promotions are valid on all DART transit services throughout the entire DART Service Area including buses, light rail, TRE (between EBJ Union Station and CentrePort/DFW Airport Station), GoLink, Dallas Streetcar, and Paratransit Services.

DART said they also plan to offer 50% off all rides purchased with any DART contactless payment option from Jan. 31 until the end of service on Feb. 14.

Contactless payment options include:

GoPass® app

GoPass® Tap card

Contactless Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover cards with contactless payment at the validators

Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, Fitbit Pay, and more with contactless payment at the validators

Read more from DART here about the new bus network.