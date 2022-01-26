DART Extends Free Rides Program Into February

Dallas Area Rapid Transit says they're extending the free ride program for the New Bus Network through Feb. 6.

DART will also offer 50% off full-fare rides purchased with any contactless payment option from Feb. 7 until the end of service on Feb. 21.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

The free rides were offered this week as the transit system launched a total redesign of bus routes. Many bus stops changed locations or closed and some routes were eliminated, affecting riders across all 13 DART cities.

The free rides were offered to help ease the transition.

Click here to view new route schedules and maps.

Passengers losing bus service can now use DART's newly expanded GoLink program, curb-to-curb transit using smaller DART vehicles, taxis and Uber. GoLink riders may travel to any destination within their designated zone or to a DART rail or bus transfer station.

Shattles said GoLink can be arranged online or by calling 214-515-7272.

Read more from DART here about the new bus network.