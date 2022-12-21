Dallas Women's Shelter Surprised With Self-Care Packages For Christmas

A women’s shelter in Dallas is feeling the love this holiday season.

More than 75 volunteers came together this month to create nearly 100 self-care packages for the women at Genesis Women’s Shelter & Support.

The self-care surprise was put together by GRIT Fitness of Dallas, which focuses on women helping women and inclusion.

Those packages -- filled with goodies like toiletries, hair products, make-up, cozy socks and journaling supplies -- were delivered on Tuesday to the shelter.

Wold said she tries to inspire to her fitness community to come together as one and volunteer together.

GRIT Fitness

“GRIT has always been more than a boutique fitness studio, we are a women’s empowerment community that has served the City of Dallas for over 8 years,” said founder Brit Wold. “We are always looking for opportunities to share with other women the positive energy, strength and community that our members experience inside of our fitness studios every day - giving back to Genesis was the perfect fit.”

Over the past eight years, Wold has led initiatives creating self-care kits for other charitable organizations like Our Friends Place, as well as hosting life skills classes for the organization. For the Junior League of Dallas, she’s hosted free classes and self-care workshops, as well as volunteer efforts with Shoreline City Church.