Dallas woman shot to death while standing in kitchen, family searches for answers

Dallas police are searching for the people responsible for the death of a 72-year-old grandmother.

The family of Paula Rivera said she was full of life. Now they're making plans for her funeral.

Family members said Rivera was standing in her kitchen when gunfire started outside. Dallas Police responded to a call at the 3700 Block of Marfa Avenue around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday and found Rivera shot inside her home, but they have not said what led to the gunfire.

She was taken to the hospital where she died.

“[We’re] Just hoping and praying that we get justice for her. She will be missed by everybody,” said her granddaughter, Ayla Zaragoza. “No one expected something like this to happen to her, especially in our home making food for our family.”

Rivera’s family shared a video with NBC 5 of her dancing during a recent celebration. They said she was the matriarch; the glue that held everyone together.

“Our family is huge, and she's been a part of every single one of us. She baptized me, she was in my first communion. There's no words that can explain how much she means to me and all of our family,” said Jasmine Herrera, another one of Rivera’s granddaughters.

Rivera's daughter said the violent nature of her mother’s death is hard to come to terms with.

“If my mom would have been sick it’s something you can sit with, right? Because it's something that has to happen,” Maria Becerra said. “But when somebody takes her life or your loved one’s life out of nowhere, what's going to console you”

Becerra said they've dealt with trouble in the area many times before.

“It hasn't been the first time. They've done it before where they've shot from corner to corner at each other,” she said.

This time though, their family paid the ultimate price.

Dallas Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call crime stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at P3tips.com. Contact Detective Emmanuel Romano at 214-671-3584 or emmanuel.romano@dallaspolice.gov.