Woman dies after she's found shot inside home, Dallas Police investigating

A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was shot to death inside a Dallas home Sunday night.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers received a call around 8:30 p.m. about a shooting in the 3700 block of Marfa Avenue.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

Dallas Fire-Rescue emergency responders took the victim to a local hospital, where she died.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Joshua Romero at 214-671-3645 or email Joshua.romero@dallaspolice.gov.

Crime Stoppers said it will pay a reward for information given to Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses.

Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at P3tips.com, 24 hours a day,