Dallas County leaders urge residents to stay current with all vaccines

Dallas County leaders are urging people in the county to get up to date on vaccines before the start of the summer travel season.

While vaccines became a hot topic over the pandemic, county leaders and public health officials want to make sure people don't become complacent and that they are heeding recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins and Dallas County Health and Human Services Director Dr. Philip Huang on Monday were joined by several residents over 65, including Jenkins's own mother, to remind seniors to get their COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters.

"The most recent dominant strains of the virus that causes COVID-19 serves as a reminder that the virus isn't going away and individuals continue to get sick and face ongoing impacts from long COVID," said Jenkins.

Huang also said anyone who gets their COVID-19 vaccine will be eligible to receive a $25 Walmart gift card.

The CDC recently recommended that this high-risk age group get an additional dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for added protection from the virus and to also include the vaccine for Mpox.

Mpox vaccines are especially important for people in the LGBTQ+ community.

Officials encourage people to get the vaccines now, before taking off on summer trips or attending large summer gatherings where there are more opportunities to be exposed.

Though this school year is not yet quite wrapped up, the county health department is also encouraging parents to get back-to-school immunizations done sooner rather than later and well before students head back to school in August.

COUNTY HEALTH VACCINE INFORMATION

DALLAS COUNTY VACCINE INFORMATION

The Dallas County Health and Human Services Department has a half dozen clinics around the county where residents can obtain vaccinations.

All clinics can provide all vaccines.

For a list of clinics, hours, fees, and availability, click here. All DCHHS Immunization Clinics are administering all COVID-19 vaccines for free.

WEST NILE VIRUS

Huang also warned that with the late spring and summer comes the threat of West Nile virus. He recommended people continue to follow the 4D's and limit activity around dusk and dawn.

How to Protect Yourself From Mosquito Bites

Dress in long sleeves, pants when outside: For extra protection, spray thin clothing with repellent.

in long sleeves, pants when outside: For extra protection, spray thin clothing with repellent. DEET : Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent.

: Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent. Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood: Mosquitoes can develop in any water stagnant for more than three days.

It has been recommended in the past that to avoid mosquito bites you should avoid being outdoors during Dusk and Dawn (the 4 Ds). While this is true for mosquitoes that commonly carry the West Nile virus, other types of mosquitoes that are more likely to carry Zika, dengue and chikungunya are active during the day. When outdoors, no matter what time of day, adjust your dress accordingly and wear insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus as your first line of defense against insect bites