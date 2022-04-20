Dallas Trail Ride Groups Meet with Police In Effort to Make Events Safer After Shooting



In the weeks since a field party in Oak Cliff devolved into a deadly shooting, the community has rallied to figure out how to make sure it never happens again.

“It was scary. We’re still dealing with it,” said Dwayne Gray.

As the CEO of WolfPack Riding Club, Gray is working with others, like the Owner and CEO of New Era Booking and Management Firm Paul Franklin, on the newly formed Trail Riding Safety Commission.

Through meetings, like one held Wednesday night, their community is working with police to make sure future events for a long-beloved hobby, which grew in popularity during the pandemic, are safe, though they say that the “Epic Easter” party was hosted by someone outside of their association.

“It’s to work, and like I said, to bring all the organizations together so that we do a better job of monitoring and have conversations around just violence, senseless violence. What do we do to prevent these things and not be reactive to them but be more proactive,” said Paul Franklin.

That includes seeking permits, which the City of Dallas has pledged to crack down on, along with obtaining insurance and implementing new security measures to protect their community and to make sure everyone gets home safe.