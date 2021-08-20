Dallas to Spray for Mosquitos After Positive West Nile Samples

The City of Dallas is going to spray for mosquitos after a mosquito sample tested positive for the West Nile virus.

There are six areas scheduled for mosquito control spraying on Saturday and Sunday between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. each night, weather permitting.

The areas to be sprayed are generally bounded by:

1200 block of Elmwood Boulevard 75224: Brooklyn Boulevard on the north, Malborough Avenue on the west, Llewellyn Avenue on the east, and Berkley Avenue on the south.

7100 block of Winedale Drive 75231: Church Road on the north, Fair Oaks Avenue on the west, Skillman Street on the east, and Hyde Park Drive on the south.

7700 block of Eagle Trail 75238: Clearhurst Drive on the north, Larmanda Street on the west, Shoreview Road on the east, and Northwest Highway on the south.

9000 block of Rolling Rock Lane 75238: Wallbrook Drive on the north, Lynnbrook Drive on the west, Pandora Drive on the east, and Northwest Highway on the south.

11900 block of Woodbridge Drive 75243: Shadow Way on the north, Oakshire Place on the west, Black Walnut Drive on the east, and Summertree Lane on the south.

18700 block of Platte River Way 75287: Rosemeade Parkway on the north, Kelly Boulevard on the west, Marsh Lane on the east, and Timberglen Road on the south.

How to Protect Yourself From Mosquito Bites

in long sleeves, pants when outside: For extra protection, spray thin clothing with repellent. DEET : Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent.

: Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent. Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood: Mosquitoes can develop in any water stagnant for more than three days.

It has been recommended in the past that to avoid mosquito bites you should avoid being outdoors during Dusk and Dawn (the 4 Ds). While this is true for mosquitoes that commonly carry the West Nile virus, other types of mosquitoes that are more likely to carry Zika, dengue and chikungunya are active during the day. When outdoors, no matter what time of day, adjust your dress accordingly and wear insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus as your first line of defense against insect bites.