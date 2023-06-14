Dallas short-term rental showdown comes down to vote

After nearly 4 years of fighting, a vote was set Wednesday on short-term rental homes in Dallas.

A divided, passionate crowd of people on both sides went to Dallas City Hall hoping their side would be the winner.

The city council public speakers list had 60 names of people seeking to share their opinion.

Dallas city staff threw a curve ball into the debate in the final week.

Olive Talley is a leader of the short-term rental opposition.

“We are looking to save homes and housing and neighborhoods,” Talley said.

Lisa Sievers is a short-term rental host.

“We have zero 311 calls, zero 911 calls and we don’t allow any parties at our short-term rentals,” Sievers said.

But gunfire and wild parties at some short-term rentals have attracted attention. Opponents insist short-term rentals take needed housing from long-term rental tenants.

The plan endorsed by the Dallas Plan Commission was to declare short-term rentals as “lodging” which is forbidden in neighborhoods zoned for single-family homes.

“We are saying we don’t want lodging business, hotels, to be operating in areas that are zoned for residential purposes,” Talley said.

But with the Dallas City Council set to vote, city staff recommended against the zoning approach, preferring to allow STRs everywhere, but imposing regulations that could forbid them in some places and add tougher rules that Dallas does not have.

An annual fee of $248 per short-term rental would be added to help pay for additional code enforcement that has not been available for short-term rental issues.

“This is all paid by the short-term rental people, OK? Money to fund the extra enforcement officers, who work nights and weekends, which is when these kinds of issues happen,” Sievers said.

Short-term rental speakers thought they would be heard starting at 1 p.m. Wednesday but they were still waiting for their issue to be heard at 6 p.m. in a very long Dallas City Council Agenda meeting.

Votes were still scheduled for Wednesday evening on whether to advance the zoning approach and how to fund regulation and code enforcement which would still be required to enforce the zoning options.

