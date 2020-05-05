Dallas Restaurants Try to Weather Slow Cinco de Mayo

Cinco de Mayo is historically among the busiest days all year for Tex Mex restaurants in North Texas. But unsurprisingly, COVID-19 restrictions and public uncertainty drastically reduced business Tuesday.

“Right now we have only one table and usually we have all the tables full,” said Norma Valles, owner of Casita Tex Mex in Dallas.

Valles said she was optimistic business would pick up closer to dinner time, but believed it would be less than half than that of a normal Cinco de Mayo.

“It feels very different,” she said. “We are hoping to do better than that, but because of the 25% we are having to do with what we have.”

Across town at Campuzano in Uptown, it’s a similar story. Pick-up and delivery orders, according to general manager Bartolome Morales, kept the staff busy, but dining restrictions would no doubt reduce profits compared to years prior.

“It is very disappointing,” Morales said.

At Casita, Valles said she was still committed to having a good time.

“This is one of our holidays we can celebrate and just have fun with it,” she said. “A little bit of normalcy in our lives will go a long way hopefully.”