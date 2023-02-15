Dallas Restaurant's Mission to Help Juvenile Justice System Teens Highlighted at Super Bowl LVII

Cafe Momentum is an eight-year-old, award-winning restaurant in downtown Dallas and so much more. Demondric Pratt says without Cafe Momentum, his life could have taken a tragic turn.

"Incarcerated,” Pratt said. “Probably out here as we speak doing something stupid. Bad decision or I would have been possibly deceased if Café Momentum didn't exist."

As a young man going through the juvenile system, the cafe provided him with a path to success.

"In addition to providing workforce opportunity for youth in detention, we also have a community services center where we provide 24/7 case management, mental health services, and education," Chad Houser, Café Momentum founder said.

Last week he and his ambassadors were at the Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona showcasing their hot honey and chicken biscuits. More importantly, thousands of people learned about the unique way the restaurant helps youth in the juvenile justice system.

"To be able to be in that space and engage all those people in our work it's beyond important,” Houser said. “It's critical to getting the word out."

"The more people that know about this the more people that will want this to change," Pratt said.

Houser hopes the national Super Bowl exposure helps to further his mission of helping teens.

"To provide resource, opportunity, hope and support for all 728,000 justice-involved youth in our country," Houser said.

Their participation was in partnership with the Players Coalition and Stand Together Foundation.

