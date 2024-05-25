$55,000 reward offered for information in Mesquite soldier's murder

For the first time since her death, the family of a Mesquite soldier, who police said was found murdered near the base where she was stationed along the Tennessee-Kentucky line, spoke out.

Saturday, the family of Katia Duenas-Aguilar stood alongside LULAC to announce they were increasing a reward for information leading to an arrest in her death.

“We want to know what happened, who did it and we want to make sure that person or people are brought to justice,” said LULAC’s AnaLuisa Carillo-Tapia.

Police have said the 23-year-old soldier was found murdered in a home in Clarksville, Tennessee, on May 17. It was near Fort Campbell, where the Mesquite native had been stationed since 2019.

“I feel like she was gone for too long, and I didn't get to enjoy more time with her,” said her sister Cecilia Ruiz-Aguilar.

Ruiz-Aguilar and her mother, Carmen-Aguilar, announced the family was contributing $30,000 to raise a reward already offered by LULAC to $55,000.

They were overcome with emotion as they explained that Duenas-Aguilar recently made an unexpected decision to re-enlist.

“She had told my mom that she was going to come back. That we were going to see her in May,” said Ruiz-Aguilar.

Earlier this week, the Army’s 101st Airborne Division released a statement saying it was “stunned” by the private first class’s death.

The Army’s criminal investigation division is assisting local police. The family said they’ve yet to see her body and are left with several unanswered questions.

“Do y’all have reason to believe that the person responsible for the murder is also military?” asked NBC 5.

“I don’t know but they have reason in looking because she’s not the first one,” said Carmen Aguilar.

As they did in the wake of Vanessa Guillen’s murder at Fort Hood, LULAC said they’re standing by the family, now calling for officials at the highest level to join the investigation.

The family said they’re also petitioning for joint custody of Duenas-Aguilar’s 4-year-old son.