Dallas PD online reporting requirement for lower-level crimes starts Monday

Speeding up officer response time to the most important calls, like violent crime, has remained a top priority for Eddie Garcia since he started as Dallas police chief in early 2021.

It is why Dallas police will require lower-level crimes like theft, burglary, shoplifting and minor traffic accidents to be reported online only starting on Monday.

“We want our officers to be available to respond quickly and efficiently to any high-priority call,” Garcia said during a news conference announcing the change in June.

DPD’s online reporting system for non-violent, non-emergency crimes has been in place for more than two years as an option for crime victims, instead of dialing 9-1-1.

Starting July 3rd, the option becomes a requirement.

DPD spent much of June holding public sessions, demonstrating how to make a report at one of the kiosks available at each of the substations.

In addition, anyone needing to report a crime in any one of the 18 categories can do so through the DPD online reporting website or through their phone.

The change comes during one of the busiest holiday weekends for calls to emergency dispatchers for illegal fireworks and celebratory gunfire.

Dallas police told NBC 5 in an emailed response those calls for service don’t need to happen online.

The Dallas Police Department encourages those who are reporting random gunfire to call 911,” a DPD spokesperson said. “If they are reporting fireworks, they can report it through 311 or by also calling 911 since it is something that is in progress.”

Other North Texas police departments including Fort Worth, Arlington, Plano and Denton report they offer non-mandatory online reporting systems.

To make a report, visit Dallas Police. Those who lack access to the internet can visit a local library or police substation kiosk.