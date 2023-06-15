Dallas Police Department begins outreach and education on mandatory reporting

The Dallas Police Department hosted a series of informational sessions for the Dallas Online Reporting Systems or DORS to neighborhood associations.

The meetings were held throughout Thursday afternoon at headquarters and are part of the education and outreach on mandatory reporting.

According to DPD, DORS will improve the efficiency of officers and increase their availability for high-priority calls.

Online reports should be made when there isn't an active scene and if physical evidence or medical assistance is not required.

In the past year, high-priority calls that require multiple officers have increased, leading to longer response times for other issues. The departments said the changes will allow everyday people to handle reports that don't require an officer.

The following categories must be submitted online:

Accident Reports : No injuries, insurance info exchanged, wrecker not needed, under $1,000 in damage, vehicles are drivable.

: No injuries, insurance info exchanged, wrecker not needed, under $1,000 in damage, vehicles are drivable. Credit/Debit Card Abuse: The use of a credit card or debit card without the owner's consent and occurs in the Dallas city limits.

The use of a credit card or debit card without the owner's consent and occurs in the Dallas city limits. Identify Thefts: Obtaining someone else's personal identifying information to obtain credit, goods, or services and occurred in the Dallas city limits.

Obtaining someone else's personal identifying information to obtain credit, goods, or services and occurred in the Dallas city limits. Interference with Child Custody: Did not exchange children at court-ordered time. Must have a court order. The child cannot be in any danger and have occurred in Dallas.

Did not exchange children at court-ordered time. Must have a court order. The child cannot be in any danger and have occurred in Dallas. Theft: Property stolen valued under $2,500. Not resulting from entry into a home or business.

Property stolen valued under $2,500. Not resulting from entry into a home or business. Theft Shoplifting: This report is for businesses that have items stolen from their stores valued at under $2,500.

Vehicle burglary, harassing phone calls, graffiti, and criminal mischief can be reported online and by phone.

The changes are estimated to free up 135,000 patrol hours every year, which according to DPD, would be equivalent to hiring 65 police officers or saving $8.7 million.

DORS will become mandatory on July 3.